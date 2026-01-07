Manaksia Coated Metals completes Alu-Zinc technology upgrade of its Continuous Galvanising Line

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has successfully completed the Alu-Zinc technology upgrade of its Continuous Galvanising Line, marking a significant step in its strategic transformation toward higher-value products and expanded capacity. The project, executed through a planned shutdown, enabled the transition from conventional galvanised steel to advanced Alu-Zinc coating technology, supported by higher line speeds and improved operational capabilities.
The upgrade has increased the installed capacity of the Continuous Galvanising Line from 132,000 MTPA to 180,000 MTPA, strengthening the company's ability to meet rising demand for Alu-Zinc coated steel, a segment witnessing strong market acceptance and premium pricing opportunities. The enhanced line is expected to deliver better productivity, improved energy efficiency, and optimized coating costs per metric tonne, while maintaining superior corrosion resistance standards.
This successful completion reinforces the company's focus on improving operating efficiencies and advancing its product mix toward higher-margin offerings, which is expected to support EBITDA performance over the medium term. The upgraded facility also enhances scalability and positions the company to capitalize on opportunities across both domestic and export markets. This achievement reflects the company's continued focus on operational excellence, future ready growth, and long-term value creation.
