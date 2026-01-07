Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cipla Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2026.

Cipla Ltd lost 4.26% to Rs 1465.2 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95734 shares in the past one month.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd tumbled 4.14% to Rs 358.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd crashed 3.54% to Rs 517.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86720 shares in the past one month.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd pared 3.48% to Rs 14750.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 754 shares in the past one month.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd corrected 3.47% to Rs 532.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25511 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

