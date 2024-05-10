Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 182.56 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.09% to Rs 11.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 739.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 651.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 34.63% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 182.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.