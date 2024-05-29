Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.90% to Rs 162.91 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 132.81% to Rs 28.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 681.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 742.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 27.49% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.90% to Rs 162.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.