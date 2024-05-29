Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 45.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.22% to Rs 152.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.62% to Rs 58.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.34% to Rs 633.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 837.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 45.76% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.22% to Rs 152.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.