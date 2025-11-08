Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 513.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 394.88 croreNet profit of Mangalam Cement rose 513.11% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 394.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 359.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales394.88359.14 10 OPM %10.818.39 -PBDT36.6722.94 60 PBT16.443.64 352 NP20.113.28 513
