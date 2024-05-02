Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 52.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.84% to Rs 542.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 59.13% to Rs 20.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 1838.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1425.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 52.79% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.84% to Rs 542.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.