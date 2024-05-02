Business Standard
Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 52.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 62.84% to Rs 542.47 crore
Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 52.79% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.84% to Rs 542.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.13% to Rs 20.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 1838.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1425.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales542.47333.13 63 1838.801425.20 29 OPM %2.923.99 -1.931.98 - PBDT13.1110.60 24 23.9019.74 21 PBT12.579.70 30 20.9216.62 26 NP11.787.71 53 20.2112.70 59
First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

