Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 97.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 146.93% to Rs 29.73 crore
Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics rose 97.80% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 146.93% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.35% to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.93% to Rs 82.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.7312.04 147 82.4349.38 67 OPM %17.86-98.26 -4.69-12.03 - PBDT2.641.82 45 5.934.12 44 PBT2.491.71 46 5.323.66 45 NP1.800.91 98 3.912.69 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Padget Electronics (a Dixon arm) partners with Longcheer

Dixon Tech's arm inks deal with Longcheer for manufacturing &amp; sale of smartphones

Maestros Electronics &amp; Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 86.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 387.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amco India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Haria Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VXL Instruments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon