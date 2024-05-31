Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 97.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 146.93% to Rs 29.73 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 45.35% to Rs 3.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.93% to Rs 82.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics rose 97.80% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 146.93% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.29.7312.0482.4349.3817.86-98.264.69-12.032.641.825.934.122.491.715.323.661.800.913.912.69