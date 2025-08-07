Margo Finance standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.61% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Margo Finance declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.61% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.33 -61 OPM %23.0869.70 -PBDT0.030.23 -87 PBT0.030.23 -87 NP0.020.16 -88
