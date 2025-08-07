Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations standalone net profit declines 86.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 93.00% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations declined 86.36% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 93.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.284.00 -93 OPM %10.711.00 -PBDT0.030.22 -86 PBT0.030.22 -86 NP0.030.22 -86
