Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 42.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 20.19 croreNet profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 42.61% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.1915.85 27 OPM %5.104.35 -PBDT8.246.58 25 PBT7.515.54 36 NP6.664.67 43
