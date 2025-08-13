Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 62.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 166.98 croreNet profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 62.83% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 166.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales166.98138.46 21 OPM %10.139.64 -PBDT18.9413.05 45 PBT15.479.70 59 NP11.617.13 63
