Marine Electricals jumps after order win

Marine Electricals (India) hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 197.21 after the company secured a Rs 50 crore order to supply electrical panels for a project in Hyderabad.

Marine Electricals is a one-stop shop for electrical and communication needs. They design, build, and install systems that improve efficiency and sustainability for their clients and their clients' customers.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Marine Electricals (India) surged 206.04% to Rs 12.67 crore on 65.65% increase in net sales to Rs 237.08 crore in Q4 March 2024 over Q4 March 2023.

The order from DC Development Hyderabad involves supplying FIM LV Panels and Skid for the HYD20 expansion project (DC 2 & 3) with a total capacity of 28.8 MW. The company will fulfill the delivery of the equipment over a period of 20 months.