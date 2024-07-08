Business Standard
Marine Electricals jumps after order win

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Marine Electricals (India) hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 197.21 after the company secured a Rs 50 crore order to supply electrical panels for a project in Hyderabad.
The order from DC Development Hyderabad involves supplying FIM LV Panels and Skid for the HYD20 expansion project (DC 2 & 3) with a total capacity of 28.8 MW. The company will fulfill the delivery of the equipment over a period of 20 months.
Marine Electricals is a one-stop shop for electrical and communication needs. They design, build, and install systems that improve efficiency and sustainability for their clients and their clients' customers.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Marine Electricals (India) surged 206.04% to Rs 12.67 crore on 65.65% increase in net sales to Rs 237.08 crore in Q4 March 2024 over Q4 March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

