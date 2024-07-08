Business Standard
Volumes soar at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 July 2024.
Metro Brands Ltd clocked volume of 26.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64048 shares. The stock gained 6.86% to Rs.1,301.00. Volumes stood at 71691 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 150 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.425.90. Volumes stood at 11.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 59.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.17% to Rs.1,346.00. Volumes stood at 12.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96887 shares. The stock rose 3.34% to Rs.2,145.20. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd registered volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.91% to Rs.1,281.55. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

