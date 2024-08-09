Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 9.86% to Rs 41.42 crore
Net Loss of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 41.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.4245.95 -10 OPM %3.94-5.75 -PBDT0.66-3.17 LP PBT-0.96-4.95 81 NP-0.68-3.51 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Sobha zooms 5% after Q1FY25 results; overall sales value jumps 28% YoY

Parliament LIVE: Centre introduces Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha

HCL Tech's Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's most influential woman leader

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon