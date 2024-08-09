Ritesh International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 26.41 croreNet profit of Ritesh International reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 26.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.4121.25 24 OPM %2.011.18 -PBDT0.340.17 100 PBT0.170.02 750 NP0.14-0.13 LP
