Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MFS Intercorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of MFS Intercorp reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.69 -100 OPM %017.39 -PBDT-0.010.12 PL PBT-0.010.12 PL NP-0.010.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gaekwar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit rises 237.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 99.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Technologies appoints S. Sukanya as COO

Reliance Media works Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Robert Resources consolidated net profit rises 555.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1568.60 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon