Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with major gains in early trade on Monday. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. All sectoral indices traded in the green, with oil & gas, IT, and media stocks emerging as the top gainers.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 422.80 points or 0.56% to 77,227.89. The Nifty 50 index rose 124.30 points or 0.52% to 24,135.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.34% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,332 shares rose and 1,118 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,859.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,159.64 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 June 2026, provisional data showed.

Economy:

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $9.99 billion to $671.63 billion during the week ended June 12, 2026, primarily due to a sharp fall in gold reserves, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the reserves, increased by $846 million to $544.29 billion during the reporting week.

However, gold reserves declined by $10.75 billion to $103.82 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also fell by $66 million to $18.70 billion.

India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $11 million to $4.82 billion during the week, RBI data showed.

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2026:

The Maharashtra Legislature's monsoon session begins today, June 22, 2026, and will continue until July 10, 2026. The three-week session will be held in Mumbai and is expected to deliberate on several important legislative and policy matters concerning the state.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries fell 3%. The company has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences, based in Mumbai and engaged in the business of marketing, distribution and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products. The total consideration of the transaction is valued at Rs 271.2 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) added 4.65% after it has been granted Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) under the Ministry of Finance. The company said the recognition reflects its strong financial performance, operational efficiency and contribution to national security.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.06% to 6.862 as compared with previous close 6.858.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.2600 compared with its close of 94.3350 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 6 August 2026 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 147,557.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 100.87.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.76% to 4.497.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 34 cents or 0.43% to $79.51 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors continued to assess the latest developments in the Iran conflict negotiations and awaited the release of inflation data closely watched by the Federal Reserve.

Brent crude oil futures edged lower after mediators Qatar and Pakistan said that U.S. and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days.

U.S. stock markets remained closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, staging a comeback after the Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate cut later this year, following a sell-off in equities during the previous session.

The S&P 500 gained 1.08% to close at 7,500.58, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.91% to 26,517.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.15 points, or 0.14%, to end at 51,564.70.

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