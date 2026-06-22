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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions exploring opportunities in AI tech space

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions exploring opportunities in AI tech space

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

In discussion with SpaceX International for collaboration

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that it is evaluating preliminary, non-binding business opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence technology with SpaceX International.

The parties have, at this stage, established only a framework for the exchange of information to facilitate discussions and an evaluation of potential areas of collaboration. This reflects the company's continued focus on exploring strategic opportunities in the digital infrastructure and technology ecosystem.

The company believes that the growing demand for artificial intelligence applications and digital technology presents significant opportunities, and the proposed discussions are intended to assess the feasibility and potential scope of any future collaboration.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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