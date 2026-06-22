GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Falls 1.77%

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd has lost 12.06% over last one month compared to 0.14% gain in BSE Utilities index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd lost 1.77% today to trade at Rs 2.77. The BSE Utilities index is down 0% to quote at 6023.25. The index is up 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NLC India Ltd decreased 0.99% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 0.51% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 14.91 % over last one year compared to the 6.37% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd has lost 12.06% over last one month compared to 0.14% gain in BSE Utilities index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 129 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.26 on 27 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.35 on 01 Apr 2026.

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