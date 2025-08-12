Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sonata Software Ltd registered volume of 277.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.88 lakh shares

Astral Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 August 2025.

Sonata Software Ltd registered volume of 277.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.96% to Rs.365.90. Volumes stood at 19.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd notched up volume of 54.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.49 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.82% to Rs.1,273.50. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.

 

SJVN Ltd notched up volume of 336.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.31% to Rs.97.95. Volumes stood at 55.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd clocked volume of 34.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.18% to Rs.413.40. Volumes stood at 5.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd saw volume of 12.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.50% to Rs.943.00. Volumes stood at 5.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

