Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Falls 1.29%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added 6.13% over last one month compared to 7.25% gain in BSE Auto index and 5.02% rise in the SENSEX

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 1.29% today to trade at Rs 13406. The BSE Auto index is down 0.57% to quote at 57091.36. The index is up 7.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd decreased 1.06% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd lost 0.96% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 12.24 % over last one year compared to the 4.7% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added 6.13% over last one month compared to 7.25% gain in BSE Auto index and 5.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 804 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43380 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 17371.6 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12019.75 on 05 Jun 2025.

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