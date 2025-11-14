LG Electronics India standalone net profit declines 27.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 6174.03 croreNet profit of LG Electronics India declined 27.30% to Rs 389.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 535.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 6174.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6113.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6174.036113.89 1 OPM %8.8712.38 -PBDT618.34817.21 -24 PBT524.85719.88 -27 NP389.43535.70 -27
