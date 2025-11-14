Gravity (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20340.00% to Rs 20.44 croreNet profit of Gravity (India) reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20340.00% to Rs 20.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.440.10 20340 OPM %9.49-1280.00 -PBDT2.00-1.32 LP PBT1.95-1.38 LP NP1.45-1.38 LP
