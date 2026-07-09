Master Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Team India Guaranty Ltd, Shankara Buildpro Ltd, D B Corp Ltd and TCI Express Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2026.

Team India Guaranty Ltd, Shankara Buildpro Ltd, D B Corp Ltd and TCI Express Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2026.

Master Trust Ltd spiked 15.21% to Rs 92.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Team India Guaranty Ltd soared 14.96% to Rs 249. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 151 shares in the past one month.

Shankara Buildpro Ltd surged 13.82% to Rs 1204.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10505 shares in the past one month.

D B Corp Ltd gained 13.61% to Rs 224.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4843 shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd jumped 13.56% to Rs 566. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14399 shares in the past one month.

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