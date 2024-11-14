Mazda standalone net profit rises 45.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 56.79 croreNet profit of Mazda rose 45.07% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 56.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.7962.71 -9 OPM %15.8313.46 -PBDT12.809.34 37 PBT11.838.34 42 NP8.986.19 45
