Cranex standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 13.23 croreNet profit of Cranex rose 75.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.2314.85 -11 OPM %7.417.14 -PBDT0.760.79 -4 PBT0.680.71 -4 NP0.700.40 75
