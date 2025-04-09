Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medico Remedies wins order of USD 1.9 million from Dominican Republic

Medico Remedies wins order of USD 1.9 million from Dominican Republic

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Medico Remedies has secured government supply order for USD 1.9 million to supply to Dominican Republic (PROMESE/CAL). PROMESE/CAL (Programa de Medicamentos Esenciales y Central de Logtica) is the program responsible for the centralized purchase and distribution of essential medicines for the public health sector, including pharmaceuticals in Dominican Republic. Medico Remedies has won the order to supply tablets, capsules and dry syrups to PROMESE/CAL and will complete the supply of the full order within 3 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with Drydocks World to build ship repair clusters

Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with Drydocks World to build ship repair clusters

FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

BPCL & Sembcorp form JV for renewable energy & green hydrogen in India

BPCL & Sembcorp form JV for renewable energy & green hydrogen in India

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty trades below 22,400

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty trades below 22,400

ADB projects India GDP growth to accelerate to 6.7% this fiscal

ADB projects India GDP growth to accelerate to 6.7% this fiscal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon