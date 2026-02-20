Overall financial conditions exhibited some tightness from second half of January

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly update that overall financial conditions exhibited some tightness from the second half of January till February so far (up to 17th) driven by relative tightening in the corporate bond market. From a relatively mild surplus in the second half of January, system liquidity rose towards the end of the month and into February. This rise was primarily induced by the accelerated government spending and a series of liquidity-augmenting measures by the RBI. The Reserve Bank conducted six variable-rate repo (VRR) auctions in the second half of January to address the transient liquidity tightness. The Reserve Bank also conducted open market operations (OMOs) purchase auctions amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore and 3-year USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion. 30 Bolstered by adequate liquidity, average net absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) increased during January 16, 2026- February 17, 2026, from the preceding one-month period, with banks availment of the standing deposit facility (SDF) registering a sharp increase. Marginal standing facility (MSF) usage remained broadly stable, suggesting that day-to-day liquidity mismatches were minimal and well-managed.

