Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 147.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy rose 147.77% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 638.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 616.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.638.15616.808.685.8345.4925.5329.5810.8116.706.74

