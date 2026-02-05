Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 147.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 147.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales rise 3.46% to Rs 638.15 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy rose 147.77% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 638.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 616.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales638.15616.80 3 OPM %8.685.83 -PBDT45.4925.53 78 PBT29.5810.81 174 NP16.706.74 148

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

