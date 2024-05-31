Business Standard
Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 23.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 20.31% to Rs 5.57 crore
Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 23.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.31% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.17% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.77% to Rs 22.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.576.99 -20 22.0216.10 37 OPM %6.821.86 -13.2610.19 - PBDT0.430.17 153 3.211.67 92 PBT0.350.12 192 2.891.61 80 NP0.230.30 -23 1.991.39 43
First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

