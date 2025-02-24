Monday, February 24, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1104, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1104, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22575.95. The Sensex is at 74514.31, down 1.06%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 6.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20385.65, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.84 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1106.85, down 0.64% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 5.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd up for fifth session

Gujarat Gas Ltd up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan: 19th installment todayStock Market CrashCBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2025NZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon