Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 210.25 points or 0.62% at 33662.21 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 3.62%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.93%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.74%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.54%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.56%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.31%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 2.36%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.49%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 185.33 or 0.25% at 74138.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.22% at 22577.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.19 points or 0.13% at 47936.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.94 points or 0.1% at 14617.96.

On BSE,1815 shares were trading in green, 1945 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News