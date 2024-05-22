Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 70.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.58% to Rs 70.65 croreNet profit of Sarthak Metals declined 70.07% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.58% to Rs 70.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.53% to Rs 13.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.28% to Rs 305.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
