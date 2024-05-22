Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Supreme Court slams ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
India's Supreme Court rebuked former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for concealing details concerning his regular bail plea in a money laundering case, prompting him to withdraw his petition against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.
Soren's counsel, Kapil Sibal, withdrew the plea after a caution from the bench, expressing concerns that detailed case examination could harm Soren.
The ED had earlier told the apex court that Soren's arrest on January 31 has been upheld by the Jharkhand High Court and his regular bail application was dismissed by the trial court on May 13th.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Soren referred to the top courts order granting interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case against him linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam and sought identical relief for himself.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon