Supreme Court slams ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Soren's counsel, Kapil Sibal, withdrew the plea after a caution from the bench, expressing concerns that detailed case examination could harm Soren.

The ED had earlier told the apex court that Soren's arrest on January 31 has been upheld by the Jharkhand High Court and his regular bail application was dismissed by the trial court on May 13th.

Soren referred to the top courts order granting interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case against him linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam and sought identical relief for himself.

