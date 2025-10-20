Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 2.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 651.14 croreNet profit of Metro Brands declined 2.67% to Rs 67.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 651.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 585.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales651.14585.45 11 OPM %26.2226.44 -PBDT169.52156.67 8 PBT91.1294.25 -3 NP67.6969.55 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content