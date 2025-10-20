Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research standalone net profit declines 15.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 80.41 croreNet profit of Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research declined 15.37% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 80.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales80.4174.29 8 OPM %32.9939.79 -PBDT25.6229.22 -12 PBT23.1727.22 -15 NP17.0220.11 -15
