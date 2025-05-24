Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Divis Lab enters into a LT manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma co.

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Divis Laboratories has entered into a long term manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma company.

Under this agreement, the Company will be manufacturing and supplying advanced intermediates as per the commercial terms agreed between the parties.

The Company expects meaningful revenue contribution from this long-term agreement.

Cost of capacity addition for manufacturing under this agreement is estimated to be Rs.650-750 crore, which will be funded from the capacity reservation advance proposed to be paid by the customer phase wise under this Agreement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Divis Lab inks long-term global pharma deal

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

