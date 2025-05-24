Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 2694.42 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 73.15% to Rs 432.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 2694.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3051.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 236.75% to Rs 1694.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 10036.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9798.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2694.423051.87 -12 10036.639798.46 2 OPM %28.8420.52 -29.0922.79 - PBDT520.98378.34 38 1844.491129.68 63 PBT481.28310.37 55 1554.78763.05 104 NP432.23249.63 73 1694.10503.08 237

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Divis Lab enters into a LT manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma co.

Divis Lab enters into a LT manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma co.

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Divis Lab inks long-term global pharma deal

Divis Lab inks long-term global pharma deal

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon