Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 2694.42 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 73.15% to Rs 432.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 2694.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3051.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 236.75% to Rs 1694.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 10036.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9798.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2694.423051.87 -12 10036.639798.46 2 OPM %28.8420.52 -29.0922.79 - PBDT520.98378.34 38 1844.491129.68 63 PBT481.28310.37 55 1554.78763.05 104 NP432.23249.63 73 1694.10503.08 237
