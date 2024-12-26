Business Standard

Metropolis Healthcare incorporates subsidiary in Maharashtra

Metropolis Healthcare incorporates subsidiary in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Metropolis Healthcare has announced the incorporation of Metropolis Clinical Pathology as a wholly owned subsidiary, effective from 25 December 2024.

The company has subscribed to 10,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, as part of its initial capital investment.

Metropolis Clinical Pathology, registered in the State of Maharashtra, aims to provide a wide range of diagnostic services. The establishment of this subsidiary is in line with Metropolis Healthcare's strategy to undertake and provide all kinds of diagnostic services.

The company clarified that the promoters, promoter group, and affiliated companies have no interest in Metropolis Clinical Pathology except to the extent of their shareholding.

 

Metropolis Healthcare is a diagnostics company, with presence in 23 states & 601 towns. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers a comprehensive range of 4,000-plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities. The company has a network of over 202 labs, 4,336 collection centres and over 10,000 touch points.

Metropolis Healthcare reported 31.22% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.52 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 35.45 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 13.38% YoY to Rs 349.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip shed 0.35% to Rs 2,005 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

