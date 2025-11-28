Friday, November 28, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MGM Realtors Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of MGM Realtors Pvt reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

