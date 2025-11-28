Muthoot Housing Finance Co standalone net profit rises 10.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 120.25 croreNet profit of Muthoot Housing Finance Co rose 10.47% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 120.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales120.2592.84 30 OPM %63.8965.66 -PBDT15.2713.29 15 PBT12.9811.75 10 NP9.718.79 10
