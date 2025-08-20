Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marktesh Trading standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales decline 38.24% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Marktesh Trading rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.34 -38 OPM %80.9526.47 -PBDT0.170.09 89 PBT0.170.09 89 NP0.160.09 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

