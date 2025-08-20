Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.25% to Rs 66.50 croreNet profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 30.30% to Rs 28.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.25% to Rs 66.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales66.5048.45 37 OPM %85.2091.76 -PBDT38.6229.85 29 PBT38.4229.64 30 NP28.6021.95 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content