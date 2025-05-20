Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin to develop next-gen inhalers using Honeywell's Solstice Air propellant

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Lupin announced today its plan to use Honeywell's Solstice Air (HFO-1234ze cGMP) propellant to transform respiratory care through the development of next-generation inhalers. Designed for patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Honeywell Solstice Air has the potential to prevent the release of high global warming potential (GWP) molecules, marking a major step forward in helping to reduce carbon emissions.

Lupin intends to become the first pharmaceutical company in India to use Honeywell's Solstice Air product at scale as a next-generation propellant in pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs). Solstice Air offers an alternative to traditional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-based propellants, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99.9%.1 By investigating the use of this innovative, non flammable propellant in its pMDIs, Lupin is taking a significant step toward minimizing the environmental impact of respiratory solutions while providing effective treatment options for patients with asthma and COPD. L

 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

