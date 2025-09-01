Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mistral Solutions receives significant order from CASDIC, DRDO

Mistral Solutions receives significant order from CASDIC, DRDO

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

For development of 10 nos of Electronic Control Unit for cooling system for Su-30 MKI upgrade

AXISCADES Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions has secured significant new orders, across Airborne from Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC), DRDO, Ministry of Defence.

The order is for development of 10 nos of Electronic Control Unit for cooling system for Su-30 MKI upgrade. This order is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order. The forecast production quantity will be 600 numbers of Su-30MKI upgrade.

Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 27% in Aug'25

RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

