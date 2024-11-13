Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit declines 17.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.15% to Rs 27.84 croreNet profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services declined 17.27% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.15% to Rs 27.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.8435.76 -22 OPM %26.5119.99 -PBDT4.594.57 0 PBT2.362.87 -18 NP0.911.10 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content