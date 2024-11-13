Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 209.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 209.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Sales decline 22.26% to Rs 6.11 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 209.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 48.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.26% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.117.86 -22 OPM %-10.15-669.72 -PBDT213.85-46.51 LP PBT213.82-46.57 LP NP209.01-48.22 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Generative AI to add $359 bn-$438 bn to India's GDP by FY30: RBI DG Patra

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Sula Vineyards tumbles 7% to fresh 52-week low as Q2 net profit falls 37%

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts at 78,200; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, PSB, Oil weigh

Donald Trump, Trump

Africa shows low expectations, some hope for second Trump presidency

Air pollution in Gurugram

Gurugram uses 'Artificial Rain' against air pollution; did it really help?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon