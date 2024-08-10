Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 60.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.23 61 OPM %83.7882.61 -PBDT0.360.22 64 PBT0.360.22 64 NP0.320.20 60
