Cella Space standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 1.94 croreNet profit of Cella Space declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.941.85 5 OPM %67.5376.76 -PBDT0.500.59 -15 PBT0.130.22 -41 NP0.130.22 -41
